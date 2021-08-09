The pandemic has been horrible. I think that’s something we can all agree on.
I hope something else we can all agree on is that pets are not temporary commitments. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case as shelters and animal rescues are being overwhelmed with returned “pandemic” pets.
Lately, my two cats have been complete assholes — they use the bathroom wherever their little, precious hearts desire. It’s been super frustrating as we are preparing to welcome our first child into our home. I’ve had family and friends suggest rehoming them.
My answer to them is always a stern, “No. They are part of this family.” Luckily, we think we found a trick to keep them off the furniture — their go-to favorite place to urinate. But even if we hadn’t, taking them to a shelter was never going to be an option.
I didn’t get any of my five animals during the pandemic but even if I had, there is no way I would consider taking them back to a shelter once I had to stop working remotely. After more than a year of not being kenneled daily, my husband and I really didn’t want to switch our dogs back to that lifestyle. So, several months ago we started leaving them out in the house because we could go for short walks.
A few weeks ago we unexpectedly had to leave the house for several hours and left our three dogs out free. When we returned, everything was fine. We were greeted by happy tails and wet kisses.
No, not every dog can be left alone in an empty house but that’s why kennels exist. Dogs mostly sleep during the day so kennels aren't cruel, like some people think. The cages come in all sorts of sizes, and if you can’t afford one, you should have never adopted that dog in the first place.
What is cruel is bringing an animal into your home, making them part of your family and then abandoning them when things change. I saw it happen all too often when serving in the military and families would receive orders to move to a new military posting. It wasn’t acceptable then and it’s definitely not OK now just because you have to go back to working from an office.
Pets deserve the furever home you promised when you adopted them.
