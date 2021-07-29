So, Olympic City USA… have you been watching the Tokyo Summer Games?
I wrote several weeks ago about how I’ll watch or participate in almost any competition, and while I have flipped over and caught a bit of volleyball here, some swimming there and some skateboarding to top it all off, these Games have felt a bit… unusual.
Is it because they’re a full year late? Maybe. Is it because the crowds could fit in my actual living room? Perhaps. But it also feels as though the focus has been less so on sport this year and more on the drama surrounding the Games.
Team USA’s gymnastics phenom Simone Biles withdrew from today’s individual all-around competition after pulling out from the team final earlier this week due to concerns about her mental health. Enter all the armchair therapists and trolls on social media.
And all eyes were on Naomi Osaka’s early upset, which knocked the Japanese tennis star (who also admitted to struggling with mental health issues earlier this year) out of medal contention in these Games.
And then you have Russia, whose flag is banned from competition due to its state-sanctioned breaking of too many rules in the past, so instead, its athletes get to compete as the Russian Olympic Committee, but don’t you dare say they’re competing for… ahem.
I have serious mixed feelings about the Olympics. The International Olympic Committee and our very own United State Olympic Committee often find themselves mixed up in controversy. The Games bankrupt cities, leaving infrastructure to crumble under disuse. Brutal dictatorships committing genocide (China) are awarded with positive PR because the Olympics and Paralympics are apolitical (yet very political). Athlete abuse is not uncommon. Just this year, female athletes decided they’d rather be fined than wear skimpy outfits that serve no practical purpose beyond boosting ratings in the creepy old men demo.
That said, I also have great respect for the athletes. I appreciate their devotion to their craft and, in many cases, their countries. On a planet where global competition often means the exchange of bullets, it’s rather heartening to see this rock come together and shake hands after a hard-fought match.
And the moral complexities of sport are not confined to the Olympics. The NFL has its traumatic brain injuries, the NHL is no stranger to players suffering from debilitating concussions, sometimes from acting as (unnecessary?) enforcers for their teams.
Yep, my feelings are mixed. But, as I was watching the Women’s 100M the other night, I held my breath — the race coming down to the wire. Team USA touched the wall first, earning 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby gold.
“Nice,” I whispered under my breath.
