If you are fortunate enough to travel right now, don’t forget to bring along a flexible attitude and some gratitude. Last month, I flew through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the nation, and security was hopping.
It was the start of a holiday week but things were slowed further due to an incident involving a would-be passenger’s firearm that discharged during a TSA screening the previous weekend. As my fellow travelers and I wound through the cordons, it became apparent that we would at some point have to walk two by two past a security dog and its handler. That was what was slowing things down. Only one pair of people could go at a time after being cued by security.
I love dogs and am not afraid of them but I think for some, especially small children or those who are not comfortable with them, their presence might feel much more daunting. Yet this is the price that we must pay to fly from one part of the country to another during these times.
While we snaked toward the canine, I watched other travelers to see how they were dealing with the wait. One young family was pretending that the social distancing reminders on the floor were natural hazards, such as volcanoes and alligators. That made me smile. I chatted with a few people and that helped pass the time and defuse some of the tension caused by the delay.
But I have noticed more and more that we are a society that doesn’t organically engage as much with one another when we come together for a mutual purpose, such as flying. I think that is a detriment to us all, and it’s rather sad. I find people endlessly fascinating and enjoy conversing with others. Even in Colorado Springs, I now find that people are less likely to make eye contact when out on the streets. They often have headphones on or earbuds are on their phone. I know it is not a personal statement against me, but it feels cold.
When I travel or am out and about in the world, I try to breach some of those conversational barriers by attuning myself to those that I might help through a smile of the eyes (above my mask) or a friendly word.
Sometimes that might be directed to parents traveling with children as I remember well how that could be equal parts exciting and stressful. Or it might be compassion aimed at someone who seems to be having a rough time of it.
As we are all too aware, the last 20 months have affected so many aspects of life and business — the airlines are no exception. They have struggled to ramp up staffing in order to meet the pent up demand. So remember, a kind word and a thank you can go a long way, whether directed at the staff helping you get to your destination — or to those who, like you, are merely along for the ride.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.