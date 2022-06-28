Today is the final day to vote in the 2022 Colorado primary election. By the time you read this, I will have cast my ballot, as my mother raised me and my siblings with the ethos that voting is one of our civic duties. (My own mantra, though slightly cruder, has always been: If you don’t vote, don’t bitch about the outcome.) It seems, in light of recent United States Supreme Court decisions, that it is more important than ever in my lifetime to exercise my constitutional right to vote. That is, while I still have it. Because these days, nothing seems guaranteed in our country anymore.
Elections have consequences, my friends. Our state’s politicians have attracted national attention for more than a few years, and not always for laudatory reasons. Exhibit A: Tina Peters, Mesa County clerk & recorder and indicted election denier, who is running for Colorado secretary of state. Exhibit B: Rep. Lauren Boebert, who just a few days ago said that she is “tired” of the separation of church and state in our government and is facing investigations of her own. Exhibit C: Heidi Ganahl.
Ganahl, a Republican primary candidate for the office of Colorado governor, is a member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, elected to an at-large seat in 2016. Ganahl has refused to say whether or not she believes the 2020 presidential election was on the up and up. As a CU regent, she has been a champion of CU Boulder’s Bruce D. Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization, which “promotes study of the intellectual, artistic and political traditions that characterize Western civilization,” according to its CU website. This program, each year, hosts a “visiting scholar in conservative thought and policy.” During the 2020-2021 academic year, that honor went to none other than John Eastman. Eastman was a faculty member at Chapman University’s School of Law when he participated in the scheme to overturn our country’s 2020 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.
CU-Boulder quickly parted ways with Eastman in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. After CU cut ties with him, he had the temerity to threaten to sue the university system. Furthermore, he had the audacity to use his CU email address in at least some of his communications regarding the attempts to overthrow our government. Which begs the question: What other taxpayer funds might he have used in his pursuit of helping Trump stay in the White House? (Full disclosure, I am a proud CU Boulder alum, as are two members of my immediate family, so this is personal for me.)
He also communicated to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani that he wanted to be on the presidential pardon list.
The feds just last week seized Eastman’s phone as part of the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation. Ganahl has said that she didn’t think Eastman should have been fired by CU for his role in attempting to thwart the will of the voters in 2020. Furthermore, she has refused to condemn Eastman for his role in attempting to subvert the 2020 presidential election. AYFKM?
Even though, by the time this is posted, voting in the Colorado primary will almost be over, the midterms are coming up in November. It is incumbent upon us all to choose wisely then. It is bad enough that someone like Ganahl has had a hand in our state university system — but it would be even worse if she were elected to be our next governor.
