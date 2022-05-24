Last night, I attended “Becoming Americans,” the story of Vinh and Leisle Chung, a married couple who now live in Colorado Springs.
The Chungs met in high school, but the fact they met at all is a little miracle. Vinh was 3 years old when his family left Vietnam, one of just a few of the “boat people” who fled his country's totalitarian regime after the fall of Saigon. His family landed first in Malaysia, where they faced horrible conditions. After a few weeks, they were set asea with no food, no water and very little hope.
But hope eventually arrived in the form of a World Vision ship that brought them to Fort Smith, Arkansas. Vinh grew up there, went to Harvard and became a doctor.
Leisle’s family members were immigrants from Korea; her father wanted a farm, so they too traveled to Arkansas. They were the only Asian family in their small town. They didn’t speak the language, didn’t know a soul. And they made it work. Leisle graduated from Yale and runs Vanguard Skin Specialists, the couple’s business.
Extraordinarily humble, the couple credits their lives and successes to “invisible people” like Leisle’s grandmother, who lived a quiet life caring for her grandchildren in Arkansas, isolated because she didn’t speak English. Or her mother, a woman smart enough to help with calculus homework, but who never went to college. Or the stranger, who upon seeing Vinh’s family at the airport in San Francisco, quietly tucked $100 in the 3-year-old’s pocket.
“You’ve heard our story,” Vinh told the sold-out crowd at the Ent Center for the Performing Arts. “But if you listen closely, it’s not our story. It’s the story of the people who helped us along the way. World Vision saved my family but think of all the people who donated to help them buy that ship. They didn’t know the outcome, but they donated. Without them, my story would have ended anonymously on the South China Sea, at 3 years old.”
The Chungs credit teachers who spent time with them — teaching them English, their parents (each gave their parents their graduation caps and diplomas after graduating with Ivy League degrees), and countless others who assisted them through their lives.
In the end, they say, it’s those “invisible people” who aided their success and allowed them to be invisible people for children around the world. The Chung’s philanthropic efforts have spread globally, helping young girls leave brothels by teaching them a trade which allows them to support their own families.
The lesson learned last night: Be an invisible person. Help where you can, donate when you can — you never know whose story you’ll help create.
As Stan Moneyham, president of World Vision, said back in the 1970s: “I simply accept the fact that we can do something for somebody. I believe that is our responsibility.”
So, consider becoming an invisible person. Join the Chungs in donating to Ukrainian families and some of the 27 million refugees across the world, all hoping to create amazing stories of their own.