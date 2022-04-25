For fans of The New York Times podcast “The Daily,” or those who enjoy listening to shows like “The Daily Sun-Up” from The Colorado Sun for a condensed, statewide news fix — you’ll be pleased to know that the Indy is now dabbling in audio journalism, too, with the help of our friends at Studio 809 Podcasts.
Last week, editor-in-chief Bryan Grossman, senior reporter Pam Zubeck and I sat down in Studio 809’s new recording booth at the Colorado Publishing House office for the first behind-the-scenes interview featuring Indy reporters. We talked about our month-long, multi-story investigation into Colorado Springs Utilities’ fiber network project, “Gone Dark,” which was published in the Indy on Wednesday.
https://studio809podcasts.com/gone-dark/
I’ve always appreciated podcasts like “The Daily,” which allow reporters to frame their stories in a conversational way and offer an inside look into how longer, larger and complicated stories come to be. Lengthy investigations like ours can often seem abstract and intimidating, and podcast interviews with reporters have become an excellent way to humanize them.
As a listener of these shows, I’m reminded of the great lengths it takes to obtain and dissect piles of records. I’m appreciative of the professionals out there who can boil it all down into major questions and themes, so I understand how a story might affect me. And as a journalist, I’m always damn impressed by the expert handle these reporters have on the topics they’re conveying.
In our “Gone Dark” episode, which was published as part of Studio 809’s Peak Town Square podcast, we attempt to condense Pam’s and my ~5,000 words worth of stories about the Utilities project into a 30-minute interview and conversation. We delve into the big themes of our investigation — lack of transparency, Utilities’ noncompetitive practices and a fiber network design that’s up for debate — and talk about the role of the Colorado Open Records Act and expert sourcing.
I encourage readers to take time to read “Gone Dark,” as it’s important for Utilities ratepayers, and all residents of Colorado Springs who inevitably will be affected by the $600 million fiber project to understand how it came to be and where it could end up. And if you’re short on time or want the top-level analysis of our fiber project story, the podcast is a perfect place to start.
“Gone Dark” is a prime example of why we do what we do. As I say at the end of the episode, a multimillion-dollar public utility project deserves the scrutiny of residents, and in this case, the public was not involved until the horse had left the gate. What I hope is that our journalism can in small part be that missing forum for conversation and debate, to help the public determine what’s really in the best interest of ratepayers.