While President Joe Biden’s administration is chipping away at our national student debt crisis — agreeing to cancel student loans for defrauded borrowers and proposing new changes to the federal loan system — a question remains for many grads floundering in debt: What about that $10,000 you flirted with canceling?
Yes, I understand that the $10,000 blanket forgiveness proposal is fraught with complications — adversely benefitting wealthier borrowers, and being too little, too late for some, to name a few — but many are thinking that it would be super cool if Biden could give them a small break.
I have found myself to be a stark anomaly in the world of student debt: My parents saved their entire lives to pay for the majority of my education. But people like me are few and far between.
If I was like most 17-year-olds when I decided to go to college, I had very little understanding of the reality of paying off student loans. Youths and young adults often aren’t money-savvy enough to spot predatory lending or financially plan for their entire lifetimes. They don’t know how much they’ll make when they’re out of school, or if they will have to sacrifice their passions to pay off their loans. So high school seniors often do what makes the most sense, which is to pursue what’s been sold as a surefire ticket to “success” or some sort of stable future. When asked how they’re going to pay for college, many just say, “It’ll work out.”
Well, unfortunately, it doesn’t always work out. So as millions of grads enter the workforce to fork over an arm and a leg every month to pay for their education, people are wondering where that $10,000 is that Biden spoke about on the campaign trail.
The loan payment pause due to the pandemic is quickly approaching its end (Aug. 31, unless extended), which is around the same time Biden is speculated by some to make a statement about his $10,000 proposed student loan relief. Those planning to pay off debt want to know if any money may be knocked off their monthly payments in advance, yet will have to wait until the forbearance is almost over for a final say on forgiveness.
Additionally, new, higher student loan interest rates apply to any loans disbursed after July 1. A major reason for this is inflation. So, let’s have students, one of our most financially insecure populations, chip in immediately, right?
It’s saddening that people my age are expected to be problem-solvers and change-makers while simultaneously drowning in debt. Students full of hope and idealism see their dreams squandered by a massive price tag on their education. The capacity to make positive societal contributions demands time, which college grads don’t have if they’re working multiple jobs to pay off their loans.
It’s been over 18 months since Biden pledged to eliminate student debt in his presidential campaign. So, Biden, you in or you out?
