My first combat deployment was to the Anbar Province in Iraq in 2004. We were located halfway between Ramadi and Fallujah, and it was a rough year. There were often incidents where civilians were killed, and usually U.S. forces, with Iraqi militia or law enforcement partners, would take the bodies for subsequent investigation.
I distinctly remember the time my platoon was tasked with escorting the bodies back to a family. I sat in the gunner’s turret of a Humvee while the women of the family came out of the house, keening and screaming and hitting themselves. It was a profound expression of grief that has stuck with me all these years. I saw such displays probably a dozen more times before I left the Army in 2011.
All of this is to say that I am accustomed to death and grief. I’ve been a general assignment reporter for the Southeast Express for almost a year now.
I’ve covered quite a few shootings in that time, and spent time looking at the data on gun violence in Southeast.
I’ve developed a pretty solid routine for covering shootings. Generally, I arrive at the scene and grab a few photos of police vehicles and crime scene tape, try to talk to witnesses, although there usually aren’t many, and then take off and wait for a public information officer to issue a statement. Sunday’s tragedy was the first time I actually encountered grieving people at a crime scene.
Sunday’s shooting, like most shootings in Southeast, was less than five minutes from my house. I got there at about 7:45 a.m., took my photos, and tried to talk to the handful of tearful people waiting by the police tape. They declined, so I left them to their grief and went home to write my story — while still trying to squeeze in a Mother’s Day.
At yesterday’s press conference, CSPD Chief Vince Niski admonished the press.
“In line with respecting the families wishes, they are asking for privacy,” he said. “Some family members have shared with us that they have been followed, physically accosted and have had reporters demand that families provide them with pictures and names of the victims. If this has occurred, it is completely unacceptable behavior.”
Later that day, CSPD’s Twitter account posted, “MEDIA!!! The family has asked for privacy. Media vehicles are blocking the family’s home and neighborhood where cars cannot even get through. Officers are responding to tow if necessary. Please follow parking laws and respect the families who have just lost a loved one.”
It’s similar to tweets from the Boulder Police Department following the March 22 shooting, which turned Colorado’s favorite hippy college town into a media hotspot.
I’m certainly not in a position to get sanctimonious about the conduct of my fellow journalists.
We have a weird job that requires us to document the scope of human suffering, and the response to our work is either “Show some respect!” or “Why is no one covering this?!”
I was recently criticized for some of my past coverage of gun violence in Southeast, and I’m currently working on a grisly, emotionally fraught story, although the dead victims from that incident are almost 50 years gone. The living victims have had decades to process their grief. Thomas Jefferson said of loss, “for ills so immeasurable, time and silence are the only medicines.”
Neither time nor silence are particularly palatable to journalists, especially those with daily deadlines. A cynical response would be to suggest that in economic terms, we are responding to a demand. Our news cycles have accustomed audiences to an unfiltered display of grief following each new mass shooting.
The ghoulish conduct of journalists is simply the result of a ghoulish demand from a ghoulish society that refuses to take any action to stop the terrifying wave of gun violence. We are camera-wielding acolytes chanting “Blood for the Blood God.”
All things being equal, I am happy to wait a few days for my share of blood from the PIO.