Oh, to be like Ray Charles, who had Georgia on his mind...
I, on the other hand, am haunted by Florida.
I was talking to my parents this week (we’d called to see how their new dog Ellie is doing — but the conversation diverted to COVID and politics, as it so often does).
I told my dad that, as far as I’m concerned, 2023 is shaping up to be a terrifying year. One could logically argue that, if the Democratic and Republican nominations were punched today, we’d likely see Vice President Kamala Harris battle Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the presidency.
Terrifying.
About half the nation’s active voters had high hopes for Harris when she took the oath of office last year. She’s been a disappointment. Her flubbed border tour revealed her to be short-tempered and ill-equipped to handle the international spotlight. She seems to have all but disappeared from the public eye lately, perhaps in order to preserve any remaining support and to give the news cycle an opportunity to forget and move on. But the damage is done — her approval ratings have been compared to Mike Pence’s.
But DeSantis (dubbed DeathSantis by some for his laissez-faire, even irrational, COVID-mitigation approach in the Sunshine State) would make a far worse president.
Not only is DeSantis pretending this whole COVID thing is just something to sneeze at, he’s actually making it harder for his state to combat the virus thanks to his nonsensical decrees (can’t mandate masks in Florida public schools) even as his state sets record after record for daily positivity rates. Even as their hospitals are filling, this time with children.
My fear: Two years from now, Harris will be too weak a candidate to take on DeSantis, a Trump acolyte who will draw upon a huge chunk of the 74 million votes that nearly gave No. 45 a second term.
Will there be another nominee with the chops to take on DeSantis and the Cult of Trump?
My fingers are crossed that a reasonable candidate will step forward, win either nomination and correct our nation’s political course. Then again, our national track record demonstrates we’re growing less and less interested in reasonable candidates...
