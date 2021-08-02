It was just a year ago that we launched our daily Indy Now e-newsletter. I’ve always thought one of the coolest parts of it is our Photo of the Day.
Our readers have not disappointed with their submissions, including photos of their favorite hikes in Colorado, pets and rainbows, and beautiful flower shots.
As one of the people who gets the privilege of laying out the daily email, one of my favorite parts has always been getting to help choose that day’s photo. I’m probably a little biased toward the pet photos as an owner of three dogs and two cats myself.
All the wonderful photos we’ve received have really helped me stay connected to the outside world while staying home safely during my pregnancy the past several months and awaiting my second COVID-19 shot.
This morning I received my second shot, so in two weeks I will finally be considered immunized against this awful virus that has plagued our lives since March 2020.
I don’t plan to go crazy with my outings — with the new Delta variant on the prowl and no mandatory mask mandates in place — but it will be nice to get out of my house even a little bit.
Still, I hope you — our wonderful readers — continue to submit your photographs for consideration as Photo of the Day in Indy Now at csindy.com/photos. I would like to express a huge Thank You to everyone who has already submitted some.
Viewing them has really helped me get through the past several months at home, and I look forward to seeing what else y’all can come up with. Again, I really love the pet ones so please submit more of those!
