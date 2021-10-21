I had a chance last weekend to do something I’ve been wanting to accomplish ever since my best friend mentioned it to me four years ago. It was a bucket list item — running rim to rim to rim in the Grand Canyon.
This is not something for the faint of heart as it requires 11,000 vertical feet of climbing (5.5 times up and down the Manitou Incline, as a reference) from South Rim to North Rim and back. The trip was 45 miles. My friend just finished running the Leadville 100 in August, and I am currently training for a 50k in Moab this November. So it felt like there was no better time than now for this spontaneous trip.
I took a direct flight from the Springs to Phoenix Friday night (thanks Southwest) and my friend and I made the haul up to Williams, Arizona to rest for a solid hour before heading for Bright Angel Lodge. We parked the car and shuttled our way to Kiabab Trailhead. We officially started our trek at 4:15 a.m.
Through the early morning, we passed hikers, backpackers and runners. Everyone was cheering, offering words of encouragement and staying positive during every step we took. The sun finally hit us as we made our way to the first suspension bridge at the bottom of Kiabab. It was an EPIC way to see the bottom of the canyon for the very first time. I cried. A lot.
From there, we made our way to North Rim. “Another 12 miles,” said Kylie. “Five and a half up to the rim.” My jaw was on the ground for the next 7 miles. I could not stop looking up! In addition, the encouraging words, positive energy, and cheering grew stronger and stronger as we got closer to the rim.
We finished 16 hours later. Completely broken, but full of joy. It was one of the hardest things I've ever physically accomplished, but for the first time in months, I felt so much community surrounding me. We encountered well over 500 people on this journey and everyone, EVERYONE, was positive. My takeaway is to bring more of that positive energy into my day-to-day life. We are all going through our own journeys, struggles and pains. If we can all show a little more love, grace and patience with everyone, we may yet realize we're all in this together.
