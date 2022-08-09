For more than a decade, Pam Zubeck has worked tirelessly to speak truth to power and hold those in government accountable for their actions.
She’s a prolific writer, researcher and reporter – and the city would be different place without her — less transparent, less open, less responsible. Her work has impact throughout the state. We’re lucky to have her working for the Indy.
And in the next few weeks, the Indy will be getting by without her. Pam fell this weekend and broke her elbow, forcing her to put down her notebook and to stop asking questions as she recovers.
If you appreciate the voice the Indy brings to Colorado Springs, and more importantly, Pam’s contributions to truth and transparency, drop her a line. She’s housebound right now and would love to hear from you. (Note: Please be kind. Elbow breaks are painful.)
As for those of us at the Indy, we will soldier on without Pam (somehow). She is a valued part of our team and does amazing work for the city we all love. You’ll probably see some freelancers filling in, you’ll probably see a focus on art, music and food for the next few weeks. But our focus and our mission won’t change. We will continue to do the work the city needs us to do, to provide voices to those who don’t have one. We’ll keep holding those in power accountable.
And, a side note: We are hiring reporters right now at the Indy and our sister paper, the Colorado Springs Business Journal. If you are interested, send your résumé to me at amy@csindy.com.
We appreciate your reading and know that Pam would love to hear from each of you! Thank you for supporting the paper; thank you for being involved in Colorado Springs and working toward a better tomorrow.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.