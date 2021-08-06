There is something about the beginning of August that always resonates with me. At July’s end I begin noticing the subtle decrease in the brightness of the sunlight and the shortening of days. The daylight morphs into what I like to think of as having a Champagne sort of quality. It always delights me, because although I enjoy the longer days of later spring and well into the summer, I am really an aficionado of autumn.
This time of year in Colorado always finds me wanting to savor as many outdoor venues as I can, be that a table at a favorite restaurant or café, a park or an outdoor concert. While I look forward to continuing to savor the fresh produce of summer (THOSE PALISADE PEACHES!), I also notice the first signs of leaves turning. When I was in Boston two weeks ago for a conference, I saw some gorgeous maple leaves already turned a brilliant scarlet. And just this week while out walking my pup before work, I noticed some leaves on a tree already beginning to change. Come to think of it, I don’t think I’ve heard a hummingbird zinging around recently so maybe they are beginning to head south in anticipation of the cooler temps ahead!
All of this is to say that maybe one of the reasons I love autumn so, and by extension the passing days of August, is that it is a time of new possibilities and opportunities for growth. In my younger life, that always meant school was just around the corner, and later as a mother of school-age children, that they’d be back in the classroom soon. Another way of framing it is the realization that time is fleeting and to be savored, like the fruits of summer and warm days. I’ll see you outside!
