If you’ve been driving past our little corner of South Nevada Avenue lately, you’ve probably seen some activity. We’re cleaning up our gardens and our property in time for Music at the Indy, to make room for our friends at the Colorado Farm & Art Market, which will kick off here June 8, and so we look fresh and tidy for our Bike to Work Day celebration later that month.
The pandemic left our building mostly empty and our garden areas poorly maintained. The ongoing drought made it even harder to grow green, healthy plants. So we’ve decided to do something about it.
We’ve hired Becky Elder to help us plant fruit trees to provide food for the community and to create a sculpture garden — a restful area for our employees and the rest of the city. We’re excited about all the planned summer activities — and we want to make sure we do our part to keep Colorado Springs beautiful.
And it seems other businesses and residents are being encouraged to do the same.
Even Mayor John Suthers, not exactly a tree-hugger, wants to see improvements. He’s recently authorized $2.7 million for street sweepers, vacuum trucks and staff to remove trash from Powers Boulevard and U.S. Highway 24. He’s also asked businesses and private property owners to clean up trash and volunteer in efforts like the Great American Cleanup.
Picking up trash is awesome, and we’re working to keep our property clean of debris. But we would have loved to have heard some additional encouragement from the mayor: a focus on recycling, and even composting.
I mean, who can pass up the chance to name a street sweeper (I see a Streety McSweeper in our future.) But encouraging the recycling of the trash we pick up might have better long-term results for the city.
Our sister paper, the Colorado Springs Business Journal, covered this issue last year and the numbers are staggering: Of the 320,000 tons of solid waste generated annually in Colorado Springs, only 8 percent gets recycled.
That’s just shameful. Denver recycles about 26 percent of its solid waste and announced plans earlier this month to offer composting services to every resident and encourage recycling through a “pay-as-you-throw” by volume policy.
In November, a ballot initiative calls for requiring recycling at all apartment buildings, business offices and events in the capital city.
Wouldn’t it be great to do that here?
We produce a fair amount of solid waste at Colorado Publishing House. Newsprint is the biggest culprit. But we make sure we only print on recycled paper, using soy inks. And we require our drivers to recycle the extras picked up every single month. We recycle office paper, aluminum cans, cardboard, as much solid waste as we can. We believe it’s important — just like our efforts to replant our gardens, provide a source of food for our unhoused community and bring people together.
The mayor missed a chance to emphasize recycling and more ecological living in Colorado Springs, but we hope our friends and neighbors pick up where he left off: choosing to recycle and compost.
And we invite you all down to 235 S. Nevada Ave. in the coming months to see our progress. Our first Music at the Indy, featuring Harry Mo & The Cru, is May 25… and the Farm & Art Market will be here every Wednesday through October beginning June 8. Join us — and be sure to pick up some trash along the way!
The pandemic left our building mostly empty and our garden areas poorly maintained. The ongoing drought made it even harder to grow green, healthy plants. So we’ve decided to do something about it.
We’ve hired Becky Elder to help us plant fruit trees to provide food for the community and to create a sculpture garden — a restful area for our employees and the rest of the city. We’re excited about all the planned summer activities — and we want to make sure we do our part to keep Colorado Springs beautiful.
And it seems other businesses and residents are being encouraged to do the same.
Even Mayor John Suthers, not exactly a tree-hugger, wants to see improvements. He’s recently authorized $2.7 million for street sweepers, vacuum trucks and staff to remove trash from Powers Boulevard and U.S. Highway 24. He’s also asked businesses and private property owners to clean up trash and volunteer in efforts like the Great American Cleanup.
Picking up trash is awesome, and we’re working to keep our property clean of debris. But we would have loved to have heard some additional encouragement from the mayor: a focus on recycling, and even composting.
I mean, who can pass up the chance to name a street sweeper (I see a Streety McSweeper in our future.) But encouraging the recycling of the trash we pick up might have better long-term results for the city.
Our sister paper, the Colorado Springs Business Journal, covered this issue last year and the numbers are staggering: Of the 320,000 tons of solid waste generated annually in Colorado Springs, only 8 percent gets recycled.
That’s just shameful. Denver recycles about 26 percent of its solid waste and announced plans earlier this month to offer composting services to every resident and encourage recycling through a “pay-as-you-throw” by volume policy.
In November, a ballot initiative calls for requiring recycling at all apartment buildings, business offices and events in the capital city.
Wouldn’t it be great to do that here?
We produce a fair amount of solid waste at Colorado Publishing House. Newsprint is the biggest culprit. But we make sure we only print on recycled paper, using soy inks. And we require our drivers to recycle the extras picked up every single month. We recycle office paper, aluminum cans, cardboard, as much solid waste as we can. We believe it’s important — just like our efforts to replant our gardens, provide a source of food for our unhoused community and bring people together.
The mayor missed a chance to emphasize recycling and more ecological living in Colorado Springs, but we hope our friends and neighbors pick up where he left off: choosing to recycle and compost.
And we invite you all down to 235 S. Nevada Ave. in the coming months to see our progress. Our first Music at the Indy, featuring Harry Mo & The Cru, is May 25… and the Farm & Art Market will be here every Wednesday through October beginning June 8. Join us — and be sure to pick up some trash along the way!
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.