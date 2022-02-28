Last Wednesday, after work, I took my dog for a quick mile walk around our neighborhood.
It was pretty cold (5 degrees-ish), so we bundled up. She was donning her winter outfit. I had on, like, 16 layers.
We come home; all is good and fine; and then, I notice that all my toes are numb and swollen (like if they were to experience any contact at all, they’d burst from the pressure).
The next day, when I realized the swelling/tingling hadn’t subsided — and was having some difficulty walking — I proceeded to spend an hour trying to identify my medical condition via the internet.
My search history:
“foot swelling = diabetes?”
“heart failure symptoms”
“toes feel broken what is it”
Anyway, I was so weirded out that I went to urgent care. (I know. Dramatic.)
“Were you out in the cold at all?”
“Yes.”
“Tennis shoes?”
“Yes.”
“In the snow?”
“Kind of?”
“I mean, there’s no discoloration or anything,” I say, preemptively, to the nurse. But of course, as soon as I take my socks off, I notice two have turned a blue-y red.
So as it turns out, yes — very mild frostbite, frostnip, whatever you want to call it. But I was told not worry about it, to keep my feet dry and warm, et cetera, et cetera. (My blood pressure, which is so low it basically borders on hypotension, probably contributed to this.)
Look, in my defense, I’m from California. “Frost(nip/bite),” “getting up early to defrost your car windshield,” “keeping the heat on so your pipes don’t burst” — these are all things I’ve never had to think about.
But don’t worry. My pair of Sorels is on the way.
