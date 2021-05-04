It’s been almost four years since my husband and I decided to move to Colorado Springs from Texas. Honestly, we have never looked back; we hardly even return to the Lone Star State for a visit. One of the many reasons we love Colorado so much more than our previous home is the hiking.
We both were pretty overweight when we moved here and have, combined, lost over 250 pounds since arriving.
It didn’t take us long to start noticing we were a lot heavier than most Coloradans. That was motivation enough to make our health a priority, just like we’d done when we both joined the Army in 2007.
Initially I didn’t have a job, so I had extra time to focus on my health. But my husband, who was working, found little ways to get fit, like parking farther away from the entrance of his work so he could get in a few extra steps each day.
I, on the other hand, started off with easy hikes around the Fountain Creek Nature Center. Once I had adapted to the elevation, I started exploring Red Rock Canyon Open Space. Not long after that, I was looking for more of a challenge and North Cheyenne Cañon Park became one of my favorite oases.
By the time I found a job as a reporter for the Indy’s sister publication, the Colorado Springs Business Journal, I was hiking up the challenging Section 16 trail at Red Rock a few times a week. I couldn’t help but notice the people running past me and decided that was my next challenge. (Side note: I learned real quick to run up and not down after eating it one day and cutting my hand on a fallen tree limb.)
It didn’t take long for my husband to start joining me and together we really learned to love the beautiful trails Colorado has to offer.
Just over two years ago we adopted two beautiful dogs — Anatolian Shepherd/ Labrador Retriever mixes — who have joined our family hikes. And don’t worry, we pick up their poop (bag included) when on the trails.
As our group of adventurers continues to grow, we’ll forever be grateful for Colorado. It’s helped my family find a new passion we can share together — one that will help us live healthier, longer and happier lives.
