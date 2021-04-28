As the pandemic winds down (and don’t we all wish it would just be over already?), thoughts here at the Indy are turning to a season much different than the socially distanced, way-too-quiet, anxiety-filled summer of 2020.
And we decided what we need — what the entire city needs — is music. And lots of it.
So, we’re introducing Music at the Indy. (Yes, actually AT the Indy: 235 S. Nevada Ave.) We’re bringing local bands to our awesome offices — the big church across the street from the Pioneers Museum. People can shop at the Wednesday-afternoon farmers market at the museum and then head over the third Wednesday of every month for some music, food — and maybe, a libation or two.
Best of all: It’s free! (Thanks to sponsor Frank Azar for helping make all this happen. Call us if you want in on the action: Local businesses will also feature their awesome products at the events.)
We’re going to kick off with the Tejon Street Corner Thieves June 16 and then — well, we’ll see what the summer brings. But whatever happens, we’ll be dancing the summer nights away from June to October. It’s a block party — and you’re invited!
We are still working out all the details, so stay tuned to Indy Now and we’ll fill you in as June gets closer. What we do know: It’s gonna be awesome. Save the third Wednesday of the month from June to October. You’ll be glad you did.
Let’s face it, it’s been quite a while since we could get together and listen to a band, have a relaxing evening with some food, friends and fun. Let the good times roll — we deserve them.
