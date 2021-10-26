Academy School District 20 cancelled classes for one of its elementary schools today and moved one of its middle schools to online learning.
Why?
A planned protest rumored to be 1,600 parents strong. Why are parents protesting? Not about grades or art or instruction. But because there are rumors (under investigation) that teachers taped masks onto students’ faces.
The district says it’s conducted more than 100 interviews to determine if it’s true and what actions to take. Some parents don’t want to wait and are leading protests that disrupt learning.
Is that really what we want? If students are required to wear masks at school, they should wear them. If nothing else, they won’t get colds or the flu — or the coronavirus. If teachers are taping them on — that’s more problematic. But reports state the district is taking those claims seriously.
So why the protest?
Because everyone has to be mad about something these days. And everyone must exercise their right to protest and complain about it to whomever will listen — no matter what. This endless rage cycle is exhausting. It’s divisive. It’s harming us, our mental health, our city. It’s happening on a national level — and it’s harming our national cohesiveness.
The solution? Be kind. Give that person with the opposite opinion at least the benefit of the doubt. They don’t have a mask on and you think they should? Well, stay 6 to 8 feet away from them and hope they are vaccinated. The school has a rule you disagree with? Talk to the district. And if you can’t agree, at least be kind.
The point: We’re all just doing the best we can. If we start there, then it’s easier to get to the next step, which is respect for each other and differing opinions. If your actions cause harm, you have to live with that in the long run. If not wearing a mask leads to closed schools and more disruptions, your kids suffer too.
Take a deep breath. Remember to be kind. Show respect. The solutions will come from compromise and conversation — not from shouts and threats.
