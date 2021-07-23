Full disclosure: It was only in the last month that I got my first COVID-19 vaccine. I was a little unsure about getting it while pregnant, mainly due to previous losses and my age and not knowing if I will get another shot at this “being a mom” thing. But because I wasn’t, and still am not, fully vaccinated, I’m working from home and only leaving the house for doctor’s visits.
It was after reading more information about pregnant women getting the vaccines and news coming out about the new Delta variant that I decided at the start of my third trimester to go ahead and get my first shot in early July. Weeks later, I’m fine; my baby is fine. Trust me, he kicks so much I can hardly think about anything else most days.
I’m anxious to get my second shot because I know I will be even better protected against a more severe reaction and possible hospitalization if I do catch the virus.
That’s the thing a lot of unvaccinated or anti-vaccine people seem to have missed. No, the immunizations never guaranteed you wouldn’t catch COVID-19, but they do hugely decrease your chance of having severe symptoms, bad enough to require hospitalization.
A recent article that quoted a doctor in Alabama was so heartbreaking for me, reading how her patients were begging her for a COVID shot right before being put on a ventilator, and her telling them it was too late.
See, I’m not one of these people who are just like, “Good riddance. You had the chance to get it and didn’t. It’s your fault.” Even if we don’t agree about politics or basic human rights, I don’t wish death or severe illness upon you. I’m a better human than that.
Instead, I’m pleading with anyone who is unvaccinated (without a real medical reason) to please get the vaccine so that we all can move past the pandemic and return to normal and not go backwards into lockdowns with more and more deaths.
According to a July 19 Denver Post article, the majority (96 percent to be exact) of the state’s COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the first half of the year were unvaccinated people. I don’t really know what other information people need to hear to know being vaccinated is the smart move.
Fingers crossed, these stats being released will finally be enough to get those still on the fence about getting vaccinated to the nearest pharmacy, grocery store or any of the other places where it’s so easy to sign up and get the free immunization that can save your life. If not, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before COVID finds you.
