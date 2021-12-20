Homesickness is really wrecking my reputation as not-a-crier — three times in the past two days! Basically every time I’ve talked to or about my family, it’s ended in tears.
In lieu of weeping, here’s a random list of things I miss about Australian Christmas:
1. spraying fake snow on windows in the blazing summer heat
2. six weeks of school holidays across Christmas
3. Christmas trees that instantly smell like kindling (the heat, again)
4. humidity: every day’s a bad hair day
5. the beach
6. the beach
7. oh, the beach
8. inviting yourself to every house that has a pool (that’s most of them)
9. Christmas crackers with the paper crowns and the terrible prizes in them!
10. Christmas cake: it’s not what you think
11. rum balls with Bundaberg rum
12. Bundaberg rum
13. white wine in the sun
14. surfing Santas
15. Carols By Candlelight
16. Boxing Day barbecues
17. my brothers and sister, my dad and my mum (they don’t have a website)
(and they belong at #1)
At some point I’ll give in and listen to Tim Minchin sing "White Wine in the Sun" on YouTube so I can just get the crying over with. Tim-appreciation probably doesn’t come easy to anyone outside Australia, but he gives the best feel of Australian-Christmas-homesickness I’ve ever heard, and the song raises money to support children and adults on the autism spectrum, so: (start at 2:30 if you’re impatient; the whole song is a Taylor Swift-esque 5 minutes long).
Whatever you’re celebrating, have a great one. And if your family isn’t 7,994 miles away, hug them hard.
