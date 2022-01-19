I’m glad I’m not a classroom teacher anymore. I left education the year before COVID struck, and like it has in the rest of our society, the pandemic has brutally exposed the weak points in our public education system. Never ones to let a good crisis go to waste, opponents of public education have been hard at work. Last November saw a massive influx of conservative candidates and dark money into school board races across Colorado. Running on misrepresentations of “critical race theory” and harnessing Fox News outrage over common sense COVID precautions, school boards flipped. Months later, at the start of the 2022 legislative session, we’re seeing bills introduced that align with that agenda.
One of those bills is Rep. Tim Geitner’s (R-HD19) House Bill 1066, which requires districts to make public all curriculum, educational materials and professional development materials for review by concerned parents. This is in line with recent concerns over parents’ rights and the idea that teachers, those academy-trained Marxist agents of indoctrination and corruption, are polluting childrens’ minds with dangerous notions. While I certainly agree with transparency — and the reality of education in the 21st century is that pretty much all of the material and assignments for public school students are all online already — what 1066 will do is impose another administrative burden onto teachers and schools, and it will stifle any kind of originality and creativity in terms of curriculum development, which is what has happened at many charter schools, who have success with unlicensed and uncredentialed teachers because all they have to do is read verbatim from their Core Knowledge script.
Would having all the materials and curriculum available really make that much of a difference? Have the parents complaining about the fear porn they’ve watched on Fox News actually read any of the materials in their kids’ syllabus — which is sent home with a full list of materials for the year and often requires a parent’s signature already, without legislation. Let’s forget about modern writers like Toni Morrison, how do those opposed to critical race theory feel about Shakespeare’s Othello, which highlights racism in 16th century Venice? What do the evangelicals who want God back in the classroom think about Chaucer, whose Canterbury Tales was largely an indictment of a clergy made up of self-serving pederasts and drunkards? What do the “keep politics out of the classroom” people think about Henry David Thoreau, whose abolitionist ideals landed him in prison, and whose Civil Disobedience was the “Antifa Manifesto” of the 1850s. My American literature textbook literally featured a poster from right before the Civil War warning citizens not to talk to cops, who might be functioning as slave-catchers. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the people who wrote all the texts that are “foundational to Western civilization” were almost all political radicals who criticized existing power structures and the upper classes.
Even though I was only a classroom teacher for five years, I still hear from my former students from time to time, and it feels like I see them all over town. One of the things I consistently hear from them is how much they appreciate, as college students, the weird stuff I covered. If Franz Kafka was on the district’s approved materials we did a deep dive. Not just into the story about the guy who turns into a bug — which was a metaphor for life under the crushing weight of capitalism — but the story about the horrifyingly severe punishment camp, the story about the pointless and inscrutably capricious nature of the judicial system, and the story about the mouse people who cling to their one artist during their lives of suffering and privation. It may seem counter-intuitive, but kids love Kafka.
I also covered Gilgamesh, which in addition to containing a number of biblical stories centuries before the Bible existed, tells the timeless story of two dudes who were just really, really good friends but totally not in a gay way and features minor appearances from Sumerian trans people.
I taught much more mundane stuff too, Kafka and Gilgamesh were definitely the outliers in my syllabi, but those stories, the ones that were outside of most students’ frame of reference, that challenge their understanding of not just the contemporary world but reality itself, are the stories that they think about and remember years after leaving my classroom.
