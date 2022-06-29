It’s astonishing how one day we could celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, then watch the Supreme Court vote 6-3 to dismantle Roe v. Wade the next.
I wish I could say I’m shocked, but I’m not. Our government resembles my Detroit Lions — they constantly find new ways to disappoint me.
Abolishing Roe v. Wade won’t stop abortions in the United States. Instead, women will find other — and likely more dangerous — methods to terminate a pregnancy. The counter to the above statement, at least on social media, often seems to be, “Well, maybe they shouldn’t have gotten pregnant to begin with.”
OK, that’s an ignorant talking point. But let’s say I give you that.
But what about women who are unable to carry a pregnancy full term? Or those who face complications — ectopic pregnancy, hydrocephalus or their water breaks too early. Is that also their fault?
There are numerous reasons to terminate a birth and that’s not my business nor the government’s concern. I’m 31 and continue to learn why some women would require an abortion, which often happens to protect the health and welfare of the pregnant person.
Our elected officials keep pushing old views in a new age. Our country has barely moved the needle on gun laws, for instance, due to the Second Amendment, which was written in 1791! Back then, guns took longer to load than dial-up internet and were far less abundant. The amendment needs to adapt with the times.
And, apparently, so does the thinking of our justices.
At some point, our government, to include the SCOTUS, should realize that “liberty and justice for all” aren’t just words in the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance and that these officials represent all of America — not just a chosen few.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.