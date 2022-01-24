I saw this on Instagram the other day and it stuck with me:
“Look maybe this is crazy but I think at this point in the pandemic we should just assume that everyone we interact with is a broken shell of their former selves on the brink of collapse”
It’s so true, even the complete lack of punctuation didn’t get in the way. These past two years some people have had (by comparison, only by comparison) pandemic lite, and some people have been knocked down so many times it’s hard to see why they get up. But everyone’s struggling, everyone — in some area or another — is putting on a brave face.
And look, I know a couple of weeks ago I wrote a lot about hope, and I stick by it. But hope isn’t the same thing as happiness. Hope is an act of the will, and often a pretty tricky maneuver. Happiness is something else entirely.
Last night I lay in bed thinking about writing this, going, “Think of something happy to write! Think of something happy to write!” and I couldn’t come up with a damn thing. At least, nothing that wasn’t completely obscure and tiny and personal and of no interest to anyone but me.
But maybe that’s where it starts. A couple of weeks ago I saw a picture of bright translucent balloons and felt instantly happy. Out of proportion happy. And I thought, I wonder what else makes me feel that way, so (because I have a list-writing problem) I wrote a list:
Pink jasmine, letterpress posters, deep thinkers, ballgowns, unbridled enthusiasm, Prosecco, Australian beaches, Italy, rock pools, kookaburras, wide verandahs, sequins, rain on an iron roof, my brothers’ brand of humor, silver-not-gold, books I’ve read before, Citroën convertibles, Dolly Parton, old photos, the Apricot Cerola they don’t make anymore, heartfelt letters, the ocean, the Story Bridge, wandering around almost any European city, magnolia, bold moves, diving in.
I told you it was full of obscure stuff, and if you write yours down, they will be too. You should write yours down. Because I think we can find for ourselves doses of happiness even when life is generally hard, or harder than it should be. I’m never going to get my hands on a Citroën convertible or Dolly Parton, but plenty of other things on my list are completely attainable. And others on my list — the fun is in the pursuit.
It doesn’t take a pandemic to be miserable, and it doesn’t take peace to be happy. In the midst of chaos we can harvest little pieces of happiness to get by, and to give ourselves brighter things to aim for.
Dive in.
