From left: Two of my brothers, me, my sister on a rock, somewhere in New South Wales. Back: the 1923 Packard (I mean, most of one?) that we drove 1,257 miles from Brisbane to Adelaide to collect, in mid-Australian-summer heat in a Citroen DS (right) with no air conditioning and windows that couldn’t be opened. Further-back: Someone’s caravan that we slept in for one night, because we mostly slept in the car.
People call this character building; my parents called it Fun Holidays, You Little Ingrates.
In case you’re wondering if we’re scarred: Yes! A little bit. But to our parents’ great credit, they never went anywhere without us, even when four kids became five kids, even when it was comically miserable and crowded, even when we drove through giant fly plagues (it’s Australia, remember) and grasshopper plagues (it’s Australia, remember), even when we whinged and fought endlessly. Their refrain: “We do things as a family.” As kids — especially as teenagers — it made us roll our eyes when we thought they weren’t looking. But as sort-of adults I know for sure those unglamorous trips and “boring” hours are what made us so close.
We do have much less Spartan trips in our family collection, but the point I’m selling is that togetherness doesn’t have to be well-planned or exciting to be deeply valuable. In fact, often the very ordinary togetherness is better. When I’m with my family, we don’t talk about or laugh about any of our well-built holidays as much as we do about the ones where we thought we’d die of boredom, or the ones where the wheels came off — and if you cast your mind back, that’s likely true for you too.
I remind myself about this when I trip over worries that I haven’t structured enough Special Summer Things for my kids, when I wonder if I should’ve gone on more “girls’ weekends,” when I doubt I’ll ever be part of a family reunion. All these things have plenty to recommend them. But when I think about being connected with people in the ways that give me real peace, my mind turns to sitting on my parents’ verandah with my brothers and sister — just sitting, just talking; wandering around Westfield Carindale (it’s a mall) with my best friend, exactly the way we did when we were 16; doing ramen-and-cozy-TV-night with the kids; being at the kitchen table with my closest friend, laptops out, buried in our own work but not alone.
It’s funny how we don’t really choose the things we remember, or remember the things we expect we would. But it’s freeing — we really don’t have to try so hard. Avoid the grasshopper plagues if you can, but embrace the rest. When you do things together, there’s real loveliness in the very, very ordinary.
