Experts have expressed concern that our country has been vulnerable to a “twindemic” ever since COVID-19 entered the pandemic phase in the United States, meaning an additional pandemic or even a bad flu year could happen simultaneously. I wager that we have already been hit with this twindemic — and COVID’s partner is pervasive gun violence.
Six teens were shot and wounded in broad daylight just last Tuesday at a park adjacent to a high school in a Denver suburb. On Nov. 6, a Colorado Springs resident was shot and killed on Galley Road near The Citadel mall, also during the day. Authorities think that was motivated by road rage.
And late last month, four members of a local family died in a horrific murder/suicide. This is by no means an exhaustive list of crimes committed by those with guns... but these examples are all too common and seem to be occurring with increasing frequency.
Isolated events once viewed as national tragedies have now become quotidian in our country. And I don’t know about you, but I am beyond sick.
There is no vaccine, no pill, no monoclonal antibody regime that can cure gun violence. And our country seems to have virtually no political will to address the issue, other than “thoughts and prayers” from the usual suspects.
We are still far from done with COVID — or rather it being done with us. But as far away as “normal” still seems, it appears we’ll have eradicated this virus way before we have sane and reasonable gun control in this country. And even if the latter ever happens, the cat is out of the bag. There is so much firepower and ammunition in the hands of American civilians that I don’t anticipate a decrease in gun violence will happen in my lifetime.
That is truly criminal for all who value the right to go to a park in the middle of the day, drive on public roads and even live safely in their own homes.
I don’t claim to have any answers for this issue — but doing nothing isn’t working.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.