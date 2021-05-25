While I haven’t experienced it, I’ve heard from friends and family that they’ve been ridiculed for still wearing a mask in public.
I find this both funny and annoying since this pushback is coming from people who, for the last year and half, have cried about their right to choose not to wear one.
Now they have the option to ditch those “face diapers” but find it necessary to call out those who are exercising their choice to keep wearing one.
So was it really ever about the mask?
Also, if you really think a mask is like wearing a diaper on your face, it might be time to invest in some oral hygiene — or perhaps limit the shit-talking.
There are several reasons someone might choose to continue to wear a mask. For starters, maybe they are allergic to the vaccines or know someone who is, or maybe they have small children who can’t get vaccinated yet.
Regardless of why they choose to wear a mask, they shouldn’t have to deal with people criticizing that choice.
Wearing masks has always been about trying to protect oneself and others. It was never about being Team Biden or Team Trump — despite the attempts of some.
Please do not ridicule people for choosing to continue to protect themselves and those around them by wearing a mask. It’s just tacky... and we are all better than that. Or at least we should be.
