“If the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. … It will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November.” That’s from the White House statement on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked majority opinion — the one that could, as soon as this summer, overturn Roe v. Wade.
Now, some of you might be saying, “Hey, I did vote. For a whole bunch of Democrats, in fact. And then the Democrats took the presidency, the Senate (if you count the VP’s deciding vote) and the House. Biden won by almost 7 million votes.”
And then five people you did not vote for, that none of us can vote for, chose to overturn Roe v. Wade. Of those nine current Supreme Court justices, five were selected by presidents who — this is good — lost a popular vote.
Now, nobody (well, very few) are saying “don’t vote,” but forgive the proles for being a little disillusioned, and maybe a little salty at everyone sticking their hand out after they (technically) already delivered what was asked for.
And there are the usual names we can blame: Donald Trump, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Mitch McConnell, George W. Bush for selecting Alito in the first place, Sen. Joe Manchin, etc. There’s plenty of blame to go around on the left for allowing this to happen, too, but not much of it is with the voters.
There’s Sen. Susan Collins taking Kavanaugh at his word. Barack Obama getting rolled for his justice pick. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi supporting anti-abortion candidates. Hell, even Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could have stepped down in 2015, God rest her soul. Stow the pitchforks, you know I’m right (although I am making a huge assumption in believing McConnell would have let Obama choose any justice for any reason, at that point).
But of course politicians will fundraise off of such a sea change in our country’s political fabric. It’s a sickening system we’ve created, but it’s what we must operate within. Ever since the Citizens United decision (who made the decision, again?), the corporate money spigot has been turned to full blast, in more and more of our elections. That’s very, very hard to compete with — but it can still be done.
Complaining about having to contribute to candidates whose positions you support is at least a little bit like complaining about having to tip. This is the system we’ve got, and if you don’t play ball, your waitress may not make rent this month, or alternatively, your district now has a congressman who’s trying to outlaw interracial marriage.
Those people may feel very superior when they stiff that bartender and tell themselves it’s because they won’t participate in the SYSTEM, MAN, or when they stay home on election day because “they’re all corrupt.” Well … yeah. But life gets a bit easier for that waitress if we tip her a $20. And it gets easier for a whole lot of people if we manage to elect a politician who, say, prioritizes clean drinking water.
So yeah, this is the way it works. But that doesn’t mean I have to like it.
Voting’s great, and everyone should keep doing it. And I mean that for everyone, not just those voters I agree with. I don’t think their votes should hold MORE power than mine simply because they live in a state with more horses than humans (looking at you Wyoming) — but I digress.
We may be kidding ourselves if we think the real change will come at the ballot box. If the fall of Roe is to be averted, voting doesn’t look like the best bet at the present moment.
“I care nothing about the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is not the court of last resort — the people are.” That’s from a speech by Eugene V. Debs, an anti-war socialist presidential candidate from the early 1900s.
Very few good things in this nation’s history came because the benevolent leadership bestowed them on Americans in their magnanimousness (and remember that next time you’re enjoying a “weekend,” before those rights were fought for and won, there was just church on Sunday and then more work). To move the dial on this, assuming this is the judicial decision America gets, is going to take major organization, and a coordinated, nationwide effort of incredibly loud but peaceful protest. Whether or not Americans have that fight in them right now is something we’ll discover this summer.
