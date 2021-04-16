I don’t use the term “shout out” often — or at all, come to think of it — but this column seems like as good a time as any to try new things. So allow me to set the stage...
While many people felt someone hit the pause button on their lives in 2020, big things kept happening in this city. I work downtown but live in the northern reaches of the county. My wife and son hadn’t seen downtown in quite some time, so we decided to take a trip to the city’s core last Sunday and have a meander. All I can say is, if this is what we can accomplish in less-than-ideal circumstances, just wait until the city is firing on all cylinders. And this renaissance didn’t happen on its own; there are some who most definitely deserve a shout out.
It was while walking by Casa Mundi, developer Darsey Nicklasson’s new boutique apartment complex on South Tejon Street, that I saw two people sitting outside on their balcony, watching passersby. I’ve always thought a vibrant downtown starts with people living in it, not just working in it. Colorado Springs, with its myriad living options now available in the city’s core, is beginning to realize that.
Shortly after, we headed south and went by the Trolley Building and a lively COATI food hall. Those vendors brave enough to carry on a new concept during a year like 2020 certainly deserve a shout out, don’t you think?
We hung a right on West Moreno Avenue and strolled by the murals on the side of Weidner Field and took in the yet-to-be-revealed sculpture on the stadium’s northeast corner. So a shout out the Ragain family, owners and operators of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks soccer club, for helping bring professional sports and a pretty cool venue to downtown Colorado Springs.
We made a bit of a loop and stopped at Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market (shout out to co-owners Stacy Poore and Aubrey Day) on South Nevada Avenue. After all, if people are gonna live downtown, they’re probably going to want to eat.
We then headed north on Nevada Avenue, passing Loyal Coffee, one of the pioneers in downtown’s rebirth (shout out) and the Blue Dot Place apartments, another Nicklasson joint, before heading back to our parked car on Colorado Avenue.
I first moved to Colorado Springs in 1989 at the age of 11. I remember moving away from the Springs in 1997 with little desire to come back. It simply wasn’t cool. And while I don’t live in the city now, I spend plenty of time here, especially downtown. And you know what? It’s turning into the kind of city you might just use the term “shout out” for.
Now if we could just do something about the traffic...
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.