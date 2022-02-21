The first time I did the Incline, I had a large baby on my back.
Don’t yell at me. I didn’t know any better. I was new to Colorado Springs, I had a natural tendency to tackle big things without examining them first, and the Incline was newly legal after being closed to the public 23 years earlier.
It maybe shouldn’t have been legal — at the time it looked like a near-vertical tangle of dramatically uneven railway ties, little landslides, slightly bigger landslides, exposed rebar, debris, and enormous broken pipes. It was, at best, a scramble.
Background for the non-locals: the Manitou Incline rises 2,090 feet over 0.88 of an unfriendly mile and is, according to The Outdoor Project, “a real butt buster — even the fittest of climbers will feel the burn... Just imagine doing the stair stepper on full incline for an hour straight, but add in the altitude adjustment of 6,500 to 8,590 feet.”
The trail is what remains of a former narrow gauge funicular railway whose tracks washed out in a 1990 rockslide. With about 2,744 steps, it has an average grade of 45 percent and gets as steep as 68 percent in places. It has a false summit that’ll break your heart, and breathtaking views as a reward for agony.
So back in 2013, I hoisted my offensively heavy 6-month-old into a Kelty carrier and onto my back, and headed up. He slept. I just kept putting one foot in front of the other until we reached the top. It took me a whole hour.
People who know me might argue this point, but I do learn from some of my mistakes. I never took a passenger up the Incline again. I did do it endlessly over the next six years though. At first once a week, occasionally twice a week. Then — as work and multiplying kids took over — every other week, then every third week, and then the pandemic hit. I haven’t been back since.
At first it was because we couldn’t — Manitou closed the Incline in March 2020 over COVID concerns, and didn’t reopen it until August 2020, after a whole lot of wrangling. It reopened with a new reservation system, which is still in place to this day. Since 2013 the Incline has been cleared, cleaned up and rebuilt almost beyond recognition, over several phases and with great skill — so it’s safer and more doable than ever before. And yet, 18 months on, I still haven’t done it.
The 6-month-old passenger is now nearly 9 years old. I’m in better shape now than at the time of our Foolish Adventure. I could get a morning off work. I have friends who are willing — we’ve been making this plan to Retake The Incline for almost six months — but she’s a marathon runner and he’s an enabler who says, “sure, makes sense” any time I come up with another reason why this week won’t work. So I just stay with the gym, and watch my Incline PRs come up in Facebook Memories to mock me.
Anyway, what’s it going to take? Hand-holding? Someone to make the reservation for me and tell me there’s a way to avoid the shuttle? Pretending my previous PRs don’t exist? I really want to get back into the routine: punishing climb, brief-view-with-endorphins, run down Barr Trail.
I can't seem to figure it out alone. So... if you’re someone who’s managed to get back in the saddle after a long absence — from the Incline, or any other over-the-top athletic scheme — send me good advice, or send me good vibes.
Or let me borrow your baby.
