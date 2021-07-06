This past weekend, something very special happened: I reached the third trimester of my pregnancy.
For months, I’ve wanted to share the news with all of you wonderful Indy readers but, because of past losses, I decided to wait until now. It’s been hard — honestly, nothing has brought me so much joy and happiness. Lately, I’ve been able to feel the baby kick more and more and it’s basically the best feeling ever.
My mom recently visited from Texas to help my husband and me ready our nursery, which just made the fact that our son will be here soon so much more real. I’m beyond lucky to have my family’s support as well as that of my coworkers. Indy leadership has graciously agreed to provide me months of paid maternity leave. It makes me so sad that some parents don’t have the same support from their families or employers. Fingers crossed our nation's president will be able to soon sign into law federal family leave. I can’t imagine not being able to spend the first couple of months of my son’s life with him while not having to worry about the financial burden time off would place on my growing family. I’ve worked several other places where that would have been the case, but fortunately my miracle seems to be happening at just the right time.
Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be pregnant at 36 but sometimes life doesn’t happen the way you thought it would. For now, I’m just focusing on how fortunate I am and the fact that, sometimes, dreams do come true.
