What a wild couple of weeks around the world, huh?
Every time we watch the news or check social media, we see a plethora of tragic stories.
Haiti suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake Saturday and, per NPR, the death toll climbed to 1,941 with nearly 10,000 injuries.
In the U.S., over the last year, presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden mostly fulfilled their promise to remove all troops from Afghanistan. On July 6, the military left Bagram Airfield and on Aug. 6, the Taliban made its move. From Aug. 6 - 15, Taliban rebels took over the country while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled to prevent “a flood of bloodshed.”
That didn’t really work. Several Afghan citizens attempted to "board” an American military aircraft, presumably to flee to safety. By board, I mean they grabbed the wings of the plane or crevasses of the door in an attempt to escape their homeland. Many who did so fell to their death.
Oh, and COVID-19 cases continue to surge locally, multiple hospitals nationally are depleted or nearing ICU capacity, and various cities continue to reimplement mask mandates. This includes Manitou Springs, which issued a press release stating the city would return to mandatory public indoor masking beginning Aug. 23.
Did I miss anything?
Yes, this devastation floods our timelines and crowds our headspace. But as folks seek ways to help, we must remember: We’re needed at home too.
I know that’s tough, especially for those with big hearts. But one can’t battle social media trolls, help Haitians, debate Afghanistan, dig deep into politics and/or religion, be a good spouse and a great parent all at once.
Rather, pick an issue and focus your energy to be as impactful as possible.
Winning an online argument changes little. You can’t put it on a résumé and it strips you of time spent with loved ones. And most people have already chosen sides anyway.
So, whatever the issue and however you choose to help, remain mindful of your own mental health. As author David Allen said: “You can do anything, but not everything.”
