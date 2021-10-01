This was the hottest, driest September I can recall, and I have been in Colorado during the fall since 1979, with the exception of one season in northern California. I don’t know if it’s my imagination or if meteorological records would back me up, but to quote the Grateful Dead, “...what a long, strange trip it’s been.”
I have written before of my affinity for autumn so these changes are something I take very much to heart. Growing up in a tropical climate, I didn’t see evidence of fall IRL until my family went to New England in October of 1973. I was absolutely enthralled by the beautiful and vibrant reds, oranges and yellows. I now realize that it was undoubtedly nostalgic for my parents — they had grown up in Illinois and must have missed changing leaves each year, one of many signs of winter waiting in the wings.
When my mother moved to Atlanta in the mid-1990s, she was in the early stages of Alzheimers. She was living with one of my sisters and had a caregiver who would spend the weekdays with her. One fall, I received a box in the mail. I opened it, puzzled to find leaves. My smart-ass self, a child of the ’60s and ’70s, thought, “Hey, my mom sent me pot!” This, of course, would have never happened. And then I realized what a gift I had in my hands. She and her caregiver had been out enjoying nature and my gracious mother thought of me and wanted me to share in that appreciation. That is a lovely memory I treasure. I intermingled those leaves with the ones on my front porch and enjoyed thinking of her choosing them for me.
But I’m not seeing glorious colors in town this year as much as I’m seeing trees that look half dead. In some cases, there are trees that have leaves that are just a dull, brittle brown. I’ve seen other trees where parts are blazing with color… and the rest is still green, if it even has leaves. It’s odd to be sure.
Yesterday, however, I took a different route to work and I saw a gorgeous, healthy specimen of my favorite tree, the ash. It gave me hope that, as brutally hot and dry as our summer was, maybe some trees will survive our changing climate after all.
Now, if you’ll please excuse me, I need to get on my way home and drive past the ash trees. They are putting on their annual show again and it is a fleeting sight to behold. LIke life.
Happy fall, all.
