Here we are, nearly midway through the month, and we’re still celebrating the Fourth of July. The snap, crackle and pop of fireworks haven’t ceased since Independence Day and the bangs began well before the Fourth of July. When did this tradition become a monthlong celebration?
I realize that families will dip into their stashes the days leading up to the holiday and for a couple days afterward, however, it’s been over a week. And my gripes have less to do with my own discomfort and more to do with my dog’s. He’s petrified of fireworks, and holidays like the New Year and the Fourth can be tough on Harry.
I drown out the noise as best as I can the first week of July by cranking up the TV’s volume. I put on his thunder shirt, walk him before sunset, give him a whiff of lavender (he’s not a fan) but all to no avail.
At this point, the best I can offer is to drive him around town to keep him calm. But, uh, have you seen these gas prices? I love my boy, but I’m not burning through my budget because you knuckleheads want to shoot fireworks for several weeks.
I certainly haven’t reached “get off my lawn” levels of complaining about kids/people enjoying firecrackers. Part of the allure of the Fourth is the lightshow and dazzling colors created by fireworks. But goodness, do we — pet owners, folks with post-traumatic stress disorder and other ailments — have to endure this well after the holiday?
I can only deal with Harry trying cope with his anxiety by hopping in the tub for so long.
Oh, and fireworks are illegal. Get your collective acts together!
