We’ve always gotten crazy emails at the Indy. People write to us about their conspiracy theories, their cures for COVID, their opinions about abortion and other social issues.
Here are a few examples from the last couple of days.
One guy says he can prove Dominion tampered with voting machines. Really? Don’t tell me; tell the FBI. Also, there is no proof; voting in the last election has been looked at in every way. The findings: No evidence of widespread fraud.
(I’m curious when this lie comes from someone who just won an election. So, everybody else cheated, but that person was elected fair and square?)
Not buying what you’re peddling, please move on. We deal in truth and facts here, not crazy QAnon theories. (Although someone did graffiti “Pizza Gate is real” on our front door a few years ago. No, no it isn’t. Go vandalize someone else’s business, please.)
I received a very hateful email from someone talking about the “sins” of homosexuality. Sigh. Those people always point to Leviticus, and never to the New Testament. Why? Because the message of tolerance is very clear in the Gospels — and less so in the Old Testament. Also, it is none of your business. I’m going to repeat that: none of your business. Mind your own stuff and leave other people alone. Go tell your message of hate to someone else, please. Not listening.
And finally:
- COVID vaccines do not alter DNA. That’s not how they work. They deliver genetic material to our cells so the immune system can recognize the spike protein in coronavirus when the real thing enters the body. The genetic material does not enter the nucleus, where DNA resides.
- COVID vaccines are free of metal and will not make you magnetic. I have a COVID vaccine (Moderna) and no part of my body is magnetic.
- COVID vaccines do not contain microchips so the government can track you.
The government tracks you through your cellphone: GPS mapping, cell towers, etc. No embedded microchips necessary.
I appreciate different opinions and ideas; I love debating issues. I don’t want to live in a bubble. But I won’t tolerate or promote hateful language or ideas. I won’t support spreading lies that undermine our democracy and our nation. And I won’t repeat myths about a lifesaving vaccine that could have us all living life without masks or falling ill from COVID or saying goodbye to family members taking their last breaths in an overcrowded ICU.
Facts. Science. Love. These still have a place in the world. Let’s keep it that way.
