For those of you looking for a quick, succinct update on world news, this one’s for you. I’m like 65 percent sure this is what’s been happening:
- Another Target trip-turned-huge haul for the Tesla CEO. Last week, Elon Musk walked out with three 16x20 decorative frames, Twitter and mango hand wash.
- Jordan criminalizes public suicide. Corpses surprisingly well-behaved behind prison walls. “Look, these are good guys,” says corrections officer. “Quiet but good.”
- Owner posts lost dog signs around neighborhood. Specifically requests that people do not chase the dog but instead point and whisper, “Hey, Dave. You know a lot of people are looking for you, right?”
- “Girls dislike hard maths,” says Katharine Birbalsingh, education adviser. “And the gender wage gap is just one of many math problems girls aren’t equipped to solve.”
- Those who attempt suicide in Jordan can now face up to six months in prison or pay a $141 fine. Math problem for girls above: If someone has $500, how many failed attempts can they afford? (Hint: You’re wrong. And you would be prettier if you smiled more.)
- Couple concerned about war in Ukraine, specifically about how war might affect joint TikTok on which they post cooking content.
- Government drops public transport mask mandate for people interested in pursuing COVID, against their better judgment. “You always think they’ll change for you,” says hospitalized man undergoing fourth divorce.
