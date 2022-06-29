Here’s my childhood list of things I was dead sure I’d have to worry about as an adult:
1. Tasmanian Tigers under my bed.
2. Quicksand.
3. Saving children from very fast wolves (there are no wolves in Australia, not even slow ones).
4. Amusement park ride crashes.
5. Strangers with lollies.
6. World War III.
7. Getting married.
8. The sun exploding.
9. Stepping on a stonefish.
10. Getting stuck in a chimney.
11. A one-eyed ghost dog.
12. Nuclear war.
13. Burglars (my elaborate plan involved boiling saucepans of water while the burglars patiently waited).
14. Finding a Huntsman spider the size of my pillow, on my pillow.
15. Armageddon.
Here’s my childhood list of things I didn't think I'd have to worry about:
1. Attempts to overthrow democracy.
2. An end to bodily autonomy.
Anyway. Let's see if I was right about Armageddon.
