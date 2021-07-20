So, who’s traveling these days?
There must be so much pent-up demand to go somewhere — that isn’t here. We’ve been here for months now. And while we are incredibly lucky to live in a place so many people want to come to, it’s nice to get away from home.
I traveled during the pandemic — but very cautiously. I went to my niece’s socially distanced wedding last October, just before the winter surge filled Colorado's hospitals. In February, I went to Hawaii for business, and jumped through many hoops set by their state government. (Things like installing a tracking app on my phone, taking a COVID test within 72 hours of flying and registering my itinerary with the state.)
And I flew home, fully vaccinated, in April to see my mom and dad. Both are in their 70s and I missed them so much in 2020.
This week, I’m taking off again — to Boston for a newspaper conference. The rules are similar: Be vaccinated or have a negative test and don’t attend meals or sessions if you aren’t feeling well. Masks are recommended, but not required.
I know friends who are going overseas, long flights to Greece or to Caribbean islands. “Anywhere but here,” they say, using money saved from a year of going nowhere. I know other friends who won’t go to Denver to Red Rocks for a concert, have opted out of in-person events and think it’s too soon for any of this to happen.
Even as I pack for the trip, I can’t help but wonder: Is traveling the right thing to do? Is it OK to require vaccines or negative tests at a three-day event? At what point does personal freedom become a threat to the rest of us?
How do you balance your personal goals and wishes with the health of everyone else? My goal: Be responsible. I’ll wear a mask at the airport and probably during sessions that have a lot of people. If there isn't room to spread out, I’m definitely masking up. And I’ll encourage, cajole and nag people to get vaccinated. COVID has taken too much from too many for this to continue. So here’s to cautious exploring and to doing what’s best for each other.
