I last wrote about Marvel fans and how some have devolved into ingrates who can’t move past the first 20 or so films. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become difficult to appreciate because fans complain about the most minor details.
I submitted my piece, gave myself a literal pat on the back (I need to keep my spirits up), went home and felt satisfied with my day’s work.
I later logged into my work computer and saw an email with the subject line “hate.” The last time I saw such a subject line, a racial slur followed in the copy. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case — this was just a complaint about my writing.
Phew, that I could handle.
In short, this person told me to quit being negative with these posts because there is too much negativity in the world.
Two things: One, I typically write these every other week, so about 26 per year. Of course, there are 365 days in a year. Meaning, I’m negative 26 out of 365 days, or 14 percent.
If I’m positive 86 percent of the year, I’m doing well in life!
Two, and in all seriousness, this person’s email isn’t entirely incorrect. So, let me rectify this with some positivity.
Molly Longman, a friend I met at the Investigative Reporters and Editors conference in June, recently interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris. Not only did she interview VP Harris, Molly didn’t stutter, slip or stammer at any point. I was so happy to see Molly composed and prepared for that interview. She didn't letting the pressure of the moment fold her.
I realize many people aren’t Democrats, fans of Democrats or do not like the work President Joe Biden or Harris have done. That’s fine, but I recognize the significance of that moment and how awesome it is to know the person who interviewed Harris.
Away from politics, Harrison High School’s own Xavier Ford, who hoops professionally overseas, recently played in The Basketball Tournament on ESPN. As a member of Blue Collar U, he finished third in the tournament with 10 offensive rebounds. That’s a lot, if you’re wondering.
Another friend I met through sports reporting, Leah Vann, lives in New Orleans and is a beat writer for Louisiana State University football and baseball and she’s doing a damn fine job.
Locally, Julie Ramirez (or Juelz as everyone else knows her) continues to shine a light on the Southeast and is a wealth of information regarding housing, food and all the happenings in the area.
Jeresneyka Rose had a solo art exhibition at the Manitou Art Center on Aug. 5; Terrell Brown continues to help kids improve their lives through basketball and basketball camps; Patience Kabwasa and Elena Salinas stepped up to address the lack of quality food in some Colorado Springs neighborhoods...
See, I can be positive. Let's focus on that.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.