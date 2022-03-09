Seeing local gas prices eclipse $4 a gallon is painful. Weeks ago, regular unleaded hovered around $3 a gallon and $36 would fill my tank for nearly two weeks.
I drove past gas stations listing regular unleaded fuel at $3.55 and I literally gasped. At the time, that was the cheapest in my area. More recently, I filled up at a cost of $3.85 per gallon for regular unleaded.
I let out a sigh, tapped my card for payment and, to my chagrin, proceeded to top off my tank. I griped throughout the process, frustrated at another bill increase outside my control.
To cool off, I got home and made my rounds on social media — Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
On Facebook, a friend shared a post regarding the abundance of shallow griping going on right now while Ukrainians deal with a much worse reality.
“While y’all are complaining about gas prices, people have had to leave their homes, lives and loved ones to start over with their lives,” the post read.
On Instagram, photos told the uglier side of the Russian invasion of Ukraine — explosions, children removed from parents and tanks rolling through Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.
I immediately felt guilty. People are fighting for their lives and I’m throwing a fit because of gasoline prices.
The increase equates to around $30 extra per month — a hike I can afford.
Gas is outrageously priced right now. There’s no denying that. However, I know my family’s whereabouts and am not at all worried about their well-being.
Life could be worse. So I’ll save my complaining for more serious issues.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.