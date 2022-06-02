Our country loves guns more than the kids it forces its women to birth.
It’s embarrassing to listen to the verbal gymnastics politicians have used to avoid gun control talks after the massacre that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvadale, Texas on May 24. The gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.
Rather than propose realistic ideas to curb the access to guns, we fielded idiotic ideas. Namely from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who essentially said schools need to have one door to enter and exit. For numerous reasons, that’s not a feasible solution. Mainly because if a fire ever occurred near said entry/exit point, no one could escape.
Then, on Fox News’ Hannity, Colorado's own U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert on May 27 said, “When 9/11 happened, we didn't ban planes, we secured the cockpit.”
Yes, something unfathomable occurred and our government created measures to help prevent another disastrous situation.
Why is this concept difficult to grasp when it comes to firearms? The U.S. has done more to outlaw less dangerous weapons.
Like in 1974 when New York implemented a ban on nunchucks. With the rise of kung fu movies, Bruce Lee, and his use of nunchucks in said films, lawmakers hurried to outlaw the weapon.
“As a result of recent popularity of ‘Kung Fu’ movies and shows, various circles of the state’s youth are using such weapons,” said the New York District Attorney Association in 1974. “The chuka stick can kill and is rightly added to the list of weapons prohibited by section 265.00 of the Penal Law.”
The chuka stick, an alternative name for nunchucks, remained banned in New York until 2018 when Judge Pamela Chen deemed the law unconstitutional.
States such as California, Arizona and Massachusetts have also targeted the weapon. Arizona lifted its restrictions in 2019 while Massachusetts and California still have laws limiting the use of nunchucks.
Does “nunchucks don’t kill people, people kill people,” not have a ring to it?
Hopefully our government gets its act together and realizes the dangers of guns, improving measures to limit access these weapons.
Our children and educators cannot tolerate this country’s love of guns over their own safety much longer.
