By this time of year, we’ve usually had at least one snowfall that’s covered the grass, even if just for a little while. But the weather has stayed so warm — and exceedingly dry — for so long this year that I have considered turning on the AC more than once this side of summer.
As a child growing up in southwest Florida I was hungry for a northern climate. I recall pondering how Santa could get presents to me and my family if we didn’t even have a chimney, let alone that frozen white stuff on our roof for his sleigh to land on.
The first time I saw snow was in the summer of ’74 when my Denverite aunt, uncle and cousins took my parents and one of my sisters and me to St. Mary’s Glacier. It was positively magical to my almost-teenage mind.
Then, later that decade, we had snow in my little, nearly tropical town! Well, really it was a sheet of ice on surfaces. I don’t recall actual flakes.
Fast forward to my first autumn in Colorado. It was mid-September and the sky seemed to be raining cotton balls. I was enchanted! I well recall my first snowball fight later that year and even a massive blizzard that closed the University of Colorado’s Boulder campus for a few days.
Ah, nostalgia.
We are just four days from Solstice now and there isn’t any snow in the forecast. The day before Thanksgiving, when we had our first and only wintry precip, I was so excited that I went out and walked around Downtown, savoring the moisture and the bite in the air.
But now all I can think of is the illusion of snow and the beginning lines to an Emerson Lake and Palmer song I’ve always liked: “I Believe in Father Christmas,” from 1977.
“They said there’ll be snow at Christmas, they said there’ll be peace on Earth…”
That second thing, peace? It also seems to be MIA these days.
