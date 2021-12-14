I’m going home for the holidays.
For me, that’s a small town (population 2,500) in northern Mississippi, home of Sardis Lake, barbecue and more churches than you can shake a stick at.
We’ll watch sappy Hallmark Channel holiday movies with my daddy, former owner of a construction company who is a gruff man of few words on the outside and a big, soft teddy bear on the inside. We’ll eat lots of Southern casseroles, candy and cookies. My mama, like most, will feed us every hour on the hour, no matter how much we protest.
My brother lives next door in the house that used to belong to my Mamaw and Papaw, and he'll visit on his four-wheeler, bringing three of his dogs along. (Gillie, the Jack Russell Terrier rides in his lap; Roxie, a black lab leads the way; Mollie, a German Shepherd, follows close behind. And Big Bo, my parents’ dog, will be thrilled to see all of them.)
We’ll take long walks down the gravel road; we’ll stroll along the banks of the lake, picking up trash that people always seem to leave behind. We’ll also try to find the last of the persimmons on the tree in the back pasture and check out the bare muscadine vines for lingering grapes. We will take part in my parents’ favorite ritual: a walk around their pasture, stopping to pose for the game camera by the deer stand. We might even wander the forest — no need for my mama’s warnings about rattlesnakes, copperheads and water moccasins this time of year. We’ll feed Harvey, the aging mule and Quack-Quack, the lame duck.
Mostly, we’ll do what Southerners do: We’ll visit, catch up, tell stories. I’ll get to see my growing nieces and nephews (two are students at Ole Miss and one is a sophomore in high school) and we’ll FaceTime with my sister in Philadelphia.
We’ll also drive to the cemetery and leave poinsettias on my baby brother’s grave. We’ll clean off his tombstone and say a prayer for a life taken much too soon. It’s on the way to church, but we’ll probably watch local services on television this year. Omicron looms large for Mama, who is immunocompromised and even vaccinated, she must be careful. Plus, she points out: You can watch more than one service this way! (She really is THAT excited about it.)
We’ll talk politics, at least a little. As the lone liberal in the family, my brother likes to poke at me until my dad says he’s had enough or we get too loud and are told to “be nice.” Then we move on to other things, like the time he pushed me out of the barn and I went to the hospital for stitches, To this day, 40 years later, he still denies it. The argument has moved to a second generation — our kids take sides. It’s OK. I know he did it.
Mama will complain to all the grandkids that she doesn’t yet have any great-grandchildren and all her friends do. She’ll give my daughter, the oldest and the second to be married, a pregnancy calendar to help her plan for that future great-grandbaby. And we’ll all take comfort that — despite the craziness in the world — there’s still a place called home... and there's some so much love there.
