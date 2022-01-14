Aretha Franklin. Tom Petty. Sarah Weddington. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. John Lewis. Colin Powell. John McCain. Mary Tyler Moore. Betty White (on New Year’s Eve day, of all cruel things!). Valerie Harper. Cloris Leachman. Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Sidney Poitier. David Bowie. Mary Wilson. And just this week, Ronnie Spector.
For some of us boomers, the list above of the recently departed evokes nostalgia. All of these people touched the lives of many for different reasons. The last five plus years have been especially cruel to our generation.
The musicians above appealed to me at different times throughout my youth. As the youngest of six kids, I grew up with the music of my older siblings. The Beatles, Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention, Jefferson Airplane — they were all played on our mid-century-ish stereo. (And I still remember like it was yesterday where I was and what I was doing when I heard about the senseless assassination of John Lennon in 1980.)
I have always loved the girl groups of the ’60s, like the Supremes, of which Mary Wilson was a member. I even got to see her perform at the Air Force Academy in the late ‘80s! And Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” was in a class all by herself.
As I moved into my teens, Bowie was popular on the radio, and in college, I became a fan of Tom Petty. I well remember the winter of my freshman year; his song “Refugee” was the soundtrack to my life.
As for the public servants on my list, I was especially devastated by the losses of both John Lewis and RBG in the summer of ’20. Prior to that, we lost John McCain, a man who I came grudgingly to respect. His passing marked the end of an era of bipartisanship and civility in politics. Late last year, Colin Powell died and I reflected on if he had chosen to run for the presidency, I would have strongly considered crossing the aisle and voting for him. And Sarah Weddington’s recent death got me thinking what a debt of gratitude those who believe in a woman’s right to choose owe her.
Then there are the actors who have left us. Four of them (Harper, Leachman, Moore and White) starred in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which was a highlight of weekly TV watching in the household of my youth. Poitier’s “To Sir, With Love” strongly resonated with me at a very young age. And Fisher made me laugh when she was on screen and through her stand-up comedy and writing. (If you’ve never read her book “Wishful Drinking” about her struggles with substance abuse, it's laugh-out-loud funny!) Debbie Reynolds, Fisher’s mom, passed away the day after her daughter and I reminisced about all of the roles I enjoyed seeing her play too.
I know none of us gets out alive from this thing called life… but these losses especially registered in my consciousness and have served to remind me that life is fleeting.
Still, I’m grateful they were part of our world — and I’m so thankful for their impact and the memories they left to us.
