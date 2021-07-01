More than a year ago, the Indy's newsroom, along with some of its sister publications, began putting out daily digital COVID-19 news blasts.
Those were uncertain times, and while our print publication comes out every week, like most media, we worked hard to get vital information to the public in a timely manner. For some time, that news blast became a habit; it was how we, scattered about the county in our homes, wrapped up our day for several months.
And while we're not quite churning out news like we were at the start of the pandemic, the pace at 235 S. Nevada Ave. has hardly slowed. We have a small but mighty staff here at the Indy, but even the mighty grow weary.
As such, we're taking next week off (some of it, anyway) — to barbecue, to watch fireworks, to sleep in, to spend time with family, to not write or read news for a little bit. Yep, we've gone fishin'. So if you have a copy of this week's Indy, keep it close at hand. It will be the only Indy you're gonna get until we're back July 14. If you don't have a copy of this week's Indy, what are you waiting for?! They're literally everywhere...
I wish everyone a very happy Independence Day... Now where did I put my bait?
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.