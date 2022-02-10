My wife and I own an old home in Palmer Lake. The lower level was built as a cabin in the early 1900s and the top level was added on in 1978.
Like anyone with an old home, we often have to make repairs and attend to things just to ensure our abode doesn’t burn to the ground or otherwise crumble.
Last week, my better half, a teacher, was cleaning up the kitchen during a snow day. I was working from home and in the adjacent living room when I heard, “Ugh, oh no!”
Sitting in the corner, behind our washer and dryer, was about three inches of standing water. Turns out we had a broken kitchen pipe, which likely happened even before last week’s nasty cold spell. The gray water (yum!) had seeped under our flooring, into the drywall and rotted our sink cabinet from the inside out. So, over the last seven days, all our spare time has been consumed by plumbers, a restoration company, our insurance carrier, fast food, Chinese food, pizza, fast food, plumbers…
Actually, I feel really close to our plumbers now. They’re almost like family. Maybe they’ll let us stay with them — we’ll probably have to be out of the house for a few weeks while the restoration work is done.
Everyone says antique homes have so much charm, and we know we’ve got a gem because every handyman, electrician and the like who works on our dwelling goes, “Hmmmm, never seen this before…”
We’ve been in our house for a relatively long time and we love it, but every now and then I catch myself daydreaming about pipes that don’t talk back, doorways that are appropriately symmetrical, wiring that was done right from the start and gray water that stays right where it belongs.
Well, gotta go… I think the plumbers are here!
