What is with these southern Colorado representatives? This week, let’s explore Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District...
The latest involving Ms. Boebert is that she was featured in a violent meme tweeted by another illustrious congressional representative earlier this week. I am, of course, referring to Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona’s 4th District. The meme’s contents included a photoshopped anime video depicting Gosar murdering New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, fighting alongside Boebert and fellow far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene who is, of course, an elected official representing some Georgians.
As of this writing, there hasn’t been a formal censure of any kind for Gosar’s actions Republican leadership, which was, of course, totally predictable. The GOP likes to pretend it’s the party that sanctifies life and protects women, but that is purely for show. And, that this same meme portrayed an attack with a sword on the sitting president is just further evidence of how unfit for public service Boebert and Gosar are.
But what I find utterly beyond the pale is when women participate in the promotion of violence against other women. Maybe I’m just old-fashioned... Sadly, we are living through a period of increased violence, both rhetorical and physical. And while Boebert didn’t create the video, she certainly hasn’t condemned it. That behavior could cost real lives and has NO place in our government.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.