Things are getting interesting in the world of UFO journalism. Buzz is building around a forthcoming unclassified report on UFOs from the Department of Defense’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, following a series of stories from journalist George Knapp and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, containing leaked images and videos of allegedly unidentified objects. While these developments are exciting for diehard UFO enthusiasts, just like a trip to Horse Town, there are plenty of nay-sayers.
Recently the Colorado Springs newspaper of record weighed in on recent UFO developments, talking to University of Colorado professors and predicting that the much-anticipated UAP Task Force report will draw similar conclusions to the 1968 “Condon Report”, which was authored by CU physics professor Edward Condon. The Condon Report — to the dismay and consternation of UFO enthusiasts and UFOlogists before and since — concluded “nothing has come from the study of UFOs in the past 21 years that has added to scientific knowledge. Careful consideration of the record as it is available to us leads us to conclude that further extensive study of UFOs probably cannot be justified in the expectation that science will be advanced thereby.”
The problem with trying to report on UFOs in any meaningful way is that there is so much out there about the subject, and so much of it is completely contradictory.
Trying to wade into it and make sense of it all is an arduous task. Most sensible journalists would avoid the subject completely. Lucky for you, dear reader, no one has ever accused me of being sensible.
I was recently made aware of two fairly recent sightings in southern Colorado — one in Cañon City and one in Elbert County. Both sightings included photos and detailed descriptions and were made by sober individuals who were genuinely confused about what they saw.
The Elbert County sighting was also actively happening, the individual had seen it — three lights, hovering mysteriously near the horizon — in the same location for two days in a row. On the third night I went out to the location in Elbert County. I sat in the bed of my truck with binoculars and watched the skies. Shortly before midnight, I saw a light on the horizon that closely resembled the sighting that was reported to me, but too far away to make out clearly. I drove east on Hwy. 86, excited about the prospect of my very own encounter with something supernatural
The lights turned out to be from a house on a hillside. The photo, which I was able to emulate, was of the reflection of those lights on the interior windshield of the individual’s car. Driving by the location gave the impression that the lights were moving overhead. I drove an hour to catch the reflection of house lights in my windshield. So it goes.
The Cañon City sighting was a little more interesting. If you’re interested be sure to check out the June 30 issue of the Indy. The truth, as prosaic as it might be, is out there.