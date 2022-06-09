Hi Indy readers! My name is Tyler Wann and I’m one of the Indy’s most recent hires. I moved to Colorado Springs from Hot Springs, Arkansas around a month ago, and if you guys have any advice for acclimating to being over a mile above sea level, I’m all ears.
I’ve already got the basics down. I know I need to drink lots of water, I’ve gotten used to being more out of breath when I go for a run, and I’ve realized that if I plan to be outside for longer than the length of an episode of Jeopardy!, I should apply sunscreen. (I was outside for an hour the other day and my face got burnt to a crisp; the skin around my eye sockets was a different color than the rest of my face a la Donald Trump — not my best look.)
But if there’s anything else I need to be prepared for, I’d love to hear from the locals. Ya know, I’ve never been to a place like Colorado before. In fact, before this, I had rarely left the American South.
Now, I’ll defend the South until the day I die. A lot of what you may have heard about the region is true. Yes, there are plenty of regressive attitudes that can make it difficult to live there. However, what often goes unsaid is that there is a legion of motivated, often young people who are working to change that, to push the region to be the best it can be. (Just look at pictures of how many people marched to remove the Confederate imagery from the Mississippi state flag, where I’m originally from.) To write the region off as a lost cause is lazy and unfair.
Though I’m not gonna miss the bugs, the heat or the humidity (80 degrees here and 80 degrees in Louisiana are two entirely different temperatures), a part of me will always belong to the South. I look forward to seeing the progress made by the passionate, driven people living there. But, alas, it was time for a change.
Life’s short, and there’s still so much more of the world I want to see. So far, it seems like I made the right choice making Colorado Springs my next stop. The people are warm and friendly in a way that rivals the South, there’s lots to do, and you can’t beat that view of Pikes Peak (Denver’s got nothin' on us).
I want to thank everyone who has welcomed me so far, and if anyone has any suggestions on things to do or see in the area, I’d love to hear them.
Happy to be here, Colorado Springs.
