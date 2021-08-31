Life behind bars can be ugly — incarcerated people can spend years in solitary confinement, watch as guards and inmates fight, see family members drift away as they are moved from facility to facility.
But many of Colorado’s incarcerated have discovered their inner artists and uncovered ways to share beauty, convey their situations and pass along memories of life before prison.
The Colorado Springs Indy will host a series of 21 artworks from Colorado prisoners — photos of wide open, Western spaces; of celebrities; of prison life too ugly for Realism so it's portrayed rather in bright, abstract colors.
Our art show is part of Music at the Indy, Sept. 15 from 6-8 p.m. Other works (about 65 of them) are at Library 21c (that show opens Sept. 4) and many more at Cottonwood Center for the Arts, opening Sept. 3.
Tony Exum Jr. is scheduled to play Sept. 15 at our offices, and we’ll have food trucks, along with free beer and wine tastings. The art, which is for sale, will be displayed inside the our historic building at 235 S. Nevada Ave.
Sen. Pete Lee, who has spent his career focused on criminal justice reform, will be at the Indy event, along with Department of Corrections head Dean Williams. The showcase is part of the Denver Prison Art Initiative at Denver University. The Indy’s grassroots criminal justice reform effort, Correcting Corrections, is showcasing the art locally.
But the loudest voices in the room will be the people who can’t be present — the incarcerated who created the artwork on display.
For some artists, the focus is on their heroes and favorite celebrities: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ice T, Ariana Grande.
For others, the focus is on capturing the vast open spaces of the West — deep canyons and Aspen trees, galloping horses, wagons, Native Americans in war paint. And for others still their art depicts, in abstract colors, the violence of prison life.
“I saw a guy get stabbed, inmates fighting cops, cops hurting inmates...,” says artist Chris Allen. “This is my [painting] of that experience.”
The art is available for sale, and Allen says if his art is purchased, he will use the money to “Keep in touch with children and family & buy more paints & art books.”
And for Shanella of Lake Charles, Louisiana, drawing is a way to express herself. One of her pieces, titled “Essence,” is about the beauty of self-love and the Black Lives Matter movement.
And for Colorado Springs native D. Nichols, painting is something he learned in college. His pictures of lush landscapes and hidden paths show that “it’s possible to create something beautiful, even in the most extreme conditions.”
For more information or to purchase art, go to chainedvoices.org. We’ll see you on Sept. 15 for fun, music and art!
