Hello Indy readers! My name is Amelia Allen and I’m originally from Austin, Texas. I’m a senior at Colorado College, majoring in political science and minoring in journalism.
There are several reasons I’m interested in journalism — it honestly feels like my entire personality lends itself to this job. That’s a bold claim but I’m serious. The main reason I’m drawn to journalism is that it’s the perfect medium to satisfy my curiosity about life. I remember having some sort of breakthrough in my first journalism class when I realized that if I wanted an answer to a question, all I had to do was ask someone.
Why did the park in my childhood neighborhood get rid of the slide? Oh, I could literally just call someone and ask. If life seems like some ginormous, amorphous puzzle to me, journalism is a way to pin down some of the chaos and piece things together.
Another aspect of journalism that I love is that the intentions of great journalists seem so good, true and right to me. Good reporting is a selfless endeavor that places trust in the discernment of average people. I love that!
There’s also my interest in politics. I’m generally intrigued by what constitutes power and how people use it. The American political event that most grabbed my attention was pretty loud and in-your-face: the presidential election of Donald Trump. I was 16 at the time and was like, "Woah, I better start paying attention."
So, I permanently bid my chemistry and Algebra 2 textbooks adieu and buried myself in news coverage of our new president elect! No, just kidding. I had bigger fish to fry, like obsessing over my high school's swim team captain. I started reading the news maybe once a week, and Trump's actions became a constant, troubling static in my mind.
Would I still be a political science major if our country had elected Plain Jane, tried-and-true Hillary Clinton? Who’s to say?
I’m hoping to develop as a writer and a thinker during my time here at the Indy. I’m always looking for teachers, and greatly appreciate any constructive criticism that comes my way. So, please reach out with thoughts, ideas or critiques you may have for me! I am looking forward to being part of the Indy this summer and hope to enrich this community.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.